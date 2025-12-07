**Big Changes Coming to Denny’s Here’s What It Means for New Jersey Locations.

There are no more Denny's restaurants that are close to us here in Ocean and Monmouth County.

More and more Denny’s restaurants have been disappearing lately, you’re not imagining it. While several spots across the country have already gone dark, including some here in New Jersey, the chain has now confirmed even bigger changes are on the way.

Why Denny’s Is Closing 150 Restaurants

Earlier this week, word came down that Denny’s plans to close more than 150 restaurants nationwide as part of a major restructuring of its brand.

The company says these decisions are tied to a series of shifts behind the scenes: improving cash flow, reducing their overall footprint, cutting back on the classic 24/7 hours, and even trimming back the menu, according to nj.com.

What’s Driving the Big Changes at Denny’s?

This all comes just after Denny’s was taken private in a massive $620 million deal. But officials say the closures were already underway long before that sale went through.

What does this mean for Denny's left in New Jersey?

Denny’s hasn’t released a full list of which locations are closing,

Across the country, there are 1,276 Denny’s restaurants still open, thanks to nj.com. This number is expected to shrink once the company rolls out its new strategy.

There are six remaining Denny’s locations in New Jersey - Avenel, Bordentown, East Bruswick, Galloway, Northfield, and Vineland.

Between shorter hours and a smaller menu, it’s clear that Denny’s is looking to simplify things. Wow, remember Denny's being open 24 hours, I sure do. And I remember one of my favorite sandwiches of all time "Moon Over My Hammy", is that still on the menu? That brings back so many great memories.

As Denny’s prepares for its next chapter, New Jersey's Denny's lovers wonder, what kind of changes will be made? Will some of Denny's classics stay on the menu?

