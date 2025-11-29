If you live in Ocean County and somebody not familiar with this area asks you what part of New Jersey do you live in how do you answer? I was listening to a discussion earlier this week on one of our sister radio stations and the dialogue centered on Central Jersey and if there is such a location.

This topic has been long debated and talked about and I’m not really looking to answer the question because I don’t know if there is a correct answer. But I will take it a step further for those of us who live in Ocean County because we are pretty much the center of the state…especially if you are from Toms River which is the county seat.

I think most of us when asked if we live in North or South Jersey would answer neither with one notable exception. I think those that live in the Long Beach Island/Tuckerton area might identify with South Jersey and are more likely to align themselves with Philadelphia when it comes to their favorite sports teams and even where they get their news from.

Move north on the Garden State Parkway and generally speaking the New York influence takes hold. Even as far north as Lakewood I can’t imagine anyone would say they live in North Jersey. More than any county in the state we are the poster child for the need to have an official Central Jersey.

My guess is there will never be such an official designation for where we live and in truth that’s okay. Ocean County has its own identity and I can live with that. By the way we also “go to the beach” and not “the shore” because we live here already.