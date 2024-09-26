Happy National Coffee Day! This is NJ’s most popular coffee drink

With all we have to deal with in New Jersey, we need to stay nice and alert - what better way to do that than with caffeine?

Therefore, this upcoming “holiday” is one that we should definitely celebrate.

National Coffee Day is Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

What better way to honor this national day than with the Garden State’s most popular coffee drink?

A study was conducted recently by the team at Coffeeness to find the favorite coffee drink of each U.S. state.

Our neighbors in New York tend to favor an espresso. Delaware residents are ordering lattes.

As for New Jersey?

Cappuccinos are New Jersey’s favorite coffee drink.

According to Coffeeness,

Cappuccino is the most popular coffee drink in the world, topping lists in 24 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

People love cappuccino because it offers a balanced amount of each component in every sip – the coffee, steamed milk, and foam.

You can see the preferred drinks of each state here.

Ready for some coffee facts for National Coffee Day, according to the Nation Day Calendar?

☕ 75% of the caffeine that is consumed by Americans comes from coffee

☕ 66% of women drink coffee every day

☕ Whereas 62% of men drink coffee every day

☕ 3.1 cups of coffee are consumed by the average American each day

☕ 400 million coffees are consumed throughout America every day

☕ 146 billion cups of coffee are consumed in America each year

So this Sunday, head to your favorite coffee shop and order yourself a cappuccino, you deserve it!

