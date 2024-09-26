Diana Ross, Pink, Billie Eilish all coming to NJ this fall

Diana Ross isn’t the only superstar playing New Jersey this fall, which you can read more about here on Big Joe Henry’s page.

The living legend is in good company and sisterhood.

You may have last seen Pink at the Democratic National Convention. She performed “What About Us” with her daughter, Willow Sage Heart, in an emotional and powerful moment. What you didn’t see was her typical gravity-defying acrobatics and aerial antics.

You can bet those will be on full display when she plays MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Thursday, Oct. 3. Sheryl Crow will be a part of that show. Pink has won three Grammy Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards, and many other honors. Tickets start at $49.

Then there’s Billie Eilish. Her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour comes to Prudential Center on October 9. The amazing performer has won 9 Grammy awards, 2 American Music awards, and other accolades. Interesting thing about this performance? All tickets on this tour are “restricted from transfer” and will be in mobile format. Eilish is trying hard to push back against what is felt like a rigged ticket system.

Here are some fun facts about both artists:

Pink was born Alecia Moore and got the nickname Pink from an embarrassing camp incident as a kid. She was pantsed in front of the other kids and was so mortified she was fiercely blushing. One girl yelled out, “Ha ha! Look at her! She's pink!” It stuck.

She was a longtime friend of Lisa Marie Presley.

She trained as a competitive gymnast from ages 4 to 12.

Billie Eilish’s middle name is Pirate. Her full name? Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell.

She’s the youngest artist ever to have a number-one song in the UK.

She’s a vegan and is practically addicted to avocados.

