Tomato Wine and Pizza: The Bold Pairing New Jersey Is Talking About

We sure do love our pizza in this state.

Something else we love here in New Jersey is our wine.

Sipping on a glass of Merlot while enjoying a slice of sausage pizza is a perfect way to experience the best of both worlds, right?

Now what if I told you it's possible to combine the two?

Here me out on this one.

How does Tomato Wine sound to you?

Is that something you would try or does the thought of it make you cringe? My first reaction was GROSS, but now I’m kind of curious to see what it actually tastes like. I've never had it before. We'll get to the list of the best wineries in New Jersey in a moment, but first, we need to explore this Tomato Wine.

Pizza Hut Selling Tomato Wine

Kansas-based Irvine’s Just Beyond Paradise Winery collaborated with Pizza Hut to make a wine from ripened tomatoes.

It's the taste of oregano and garlic!

"Our master vintners have coaxed bright notes of herbs creating a savory, yet sweet, experience that challenges traditional wine boundaries. This bold red showcases a velvety texture with hints of basil, oregano, and a whisper of garlic, making it an ideal companion for Italian cuisine and particularly perfect alongside a hot, fresh pizza," according to their website.

For all you wine lovers, what are your thoughts?

If you're looking to give it a try a bottle costs $25 and you can purchase it here.

The website says they're sold out at the moment, but hopefully, they'll restock in time for the holidays.

It just may be the perfect gift for that pizza lover in your life!

Now on to all the amazing wineries you'll find throughout New Jersey.

New Jersey Winery Guide A complete list of all 56 wineries in New Jersey.