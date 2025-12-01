It’s always a weird feeling when a neighborhood spot that you’ve walked into a hundred times suddenly becomes a big topic of conversation. People don’t usually think about grocery stores unless they run out of coffee or need dinner in a hurry, but the regulars have been buzzing a little more than usual. Something is shifting, and it has a lot of folks scratching their heads.

Kritchanut Kritchanut loading...

What Are The Signs That A Grocery Store Is Closing?

Rumors had been floating around for a while, the kind that start in the checkout line or next to the rotisserie chickens. Shoppers noticed little things. Someone’s uncle said he heard something from someone’s neighbor, and the whole thing snowballed from there. There is now official news.

Part of the concern probably comes from the headlines this grocery store had been dealing with. County officials spent part of this year looking into complaints about mislabeled meat and poultry. Shoppers had said things smelled off or didn’t look as fresh as they should. The county stepped in, checked out several local stores, and said the dating labels were confusing people about how fresh products actually were. The company ended up paying $75,000 in fines and agreed to tighten labeling rules at all 46 of its New Jersey stores.

gopixa gopixa loading...

READ MORE: "America's Favorite" Grocery Store Has 367 Locations in NJ

Did All That Drama Play A Role?

Maybe. Maybe not. That part is still something only the Stop & Shop officials really know. What residents do know is that this particular location has had a rough stretch. A fire broke out at the shopping center earlier this year due to a mechanical issue. The whole plaza shut down for a bit, and even after reopening, some people said it never felt quite the same.

Add in the big announcement from the parent company overseas that they were closing 32 underperforming stores to focus on the 350 that remain, and locals started watching this one a little more closely. Other nearby towns like Howell, Jackson, and Point Pleasant Beach had already felt the impact.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Finally, officials confirmed what everyone suspected. Stop & Shop at the intersection of Routes 9 and 70 in Toms River is on its way out. They are reported to be keeping the doors open until late spring of 2026, and workers will get the chance to transfer elsewhere, but once the lease ends, that will be it for the Toms River location.

👇How many of these grocery stores are missing in New Jersey?👇