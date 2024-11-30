Popular Fast Food Chain Is Making An Exciting Return To South Jersey

Wow, has this fast food chain really been absent from the South Jersey area since the 80s?

Can't believe it's been that long!

Several locations have closed across the Garden State over the years, but currently, there are still two in New Jersey, both happen to be located in Ocean County, one in Brick and the other in Pine Beach.

Well, get ready South Jersey...they're making a comeback!

Roy Rogers is Returning to South Jersey

Yes, Roy Rogers is expected to open in the spring, but where?

Roy Rogers is set to open in Cherry Hill at 614 Haddonfield Road.

Here's what the co-president told the Courier Post:

Over the years, we have had customers asking for a return to the area and it has always been a priority for the brand. Ultimately the turnpike locations have been successful … but we have always been a community-centered brand and strive to be good partners to the cities we serve. Cherry Hill provides a great opportunity for us to do just that with a growing and diverse community that will appreciate the quality and variety that Roy Rogers has to offer.

The toppings bar is the best where I love to load up my burger or chicken sandwich with those delicious pickles.

We don't have to wait long.

Spring 2025 will be here soon!

