If you're working from home during the holidays, you're already aware of how distracting it can be.

Decorations everywhere, errands piling up, and about a thousand other things competing for your attention. Getting actual work done can be a bit challenging.

Many are choosing coffee shops as a place to work. You see laptops open, earbuds in, and people quietly typing away while holiday music plays in the background.

The best part? New Jersey has no shortage of great coffee spots offering delicious coffee and a comfortable place where you can actually sit down, focus, and get some work done.

Two New Jersey Shops Earn National Spotlight For Remote Work

MarketBeat.com compiled a list of the top 145 coffee shops in America for remote work and business meetings, and two New Jersey spots made the list.

#43 - Hybrid Coffee & Kitchen

Hybrid Coffee & Kitchen is located at 398A Manila Avenue in Jersey City.

#109 - MOKAFÉ in Paterson

MOKAFÉ is located at 1022 Main St. in Paterson.

Top 10 Coffee Shops In The Country For Remote Work

#1 - Bad Bunnies Coffee in Charleston, South Carolina

#2 - 787 Coffee in New York, New York

#3 - Big Island Coffee Roasters in Hilo, Hawaii

#4 - Mercantile & Mash in North Charleston, South Carolina

#5 - Talk Kaimuki in Honolulu, Hawaii

#6 - DI Coffee Bar in Tampa, Florida

#7 - All People Coffee & Beverage Hall in Nashville, Tennessee

#8 - Novela Cafe Social in Miami, Florida

#9 - HiCO Kailua-Kona in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

#10 - Dark Horse Coffee Co. in Anchorage, Alaska

Closer to home, here are some more amazing coffee shops for you to visit soon!

