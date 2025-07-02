Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

5 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 79°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:30pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 7:59a High

Wed 2:20p Low

Wed 8:31p High

Thu 2:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:23a High

Wed 1:54p Low

Wed 7:55p High

Thu 1:59a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:35a High

Wed 2:08p Low

Wed 8:07p High

Thu 2:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:27a High

Wed 1:50p Low

Wed 7:59p High

Thu 1:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 5:19a Low

Wed 12:04p High

Wed 6:00p Low

Thu 12:36a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 8:06a High

Wed 2:17p Low

Wed 8:31p High

Thu 2:19a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 11:38a High

Wed 5:07p Low

Thu 12:10a High

Thu 5:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 8:37a High

Wed 3:02p Low

Wed 9:02p High

Thu 3:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:40a High

Wed 1:57p Low

Wed 8:03p High

Thu 1:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 7:56a High

Wed 2:14p Low

Wed 8:23p High

Thu 2:18a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 7:45a High

Wed 2:07p Low

Wed 8:11p High

Thu 2:12a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 8:38a High

Wed 3:02p Low

Wed 9:03p High

Thu 3:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Inside Island Waterpark coming soon to Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Fuhgeddaboudit! Great Jersey names for a hurricane No question New Jersey has been hit hard by hurricanes and tropical storms the last few years. From Ida, to Henri, to Isaias, to Fay and to Sally. But where on earth are they getting these names? Steve Trevelise thinks if they had "Jersey" names, they would be more intimidating. He asked his Facebook following for some suggestions, here's some of what they came up with. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise