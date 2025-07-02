NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 2

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
5 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:30pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 7:59a		High
Wed 2:20p		Low
Wed 8:31p		High
Thu 2:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:23a		High
Wed 1:54p		Low
Wed 7:55p		High
Thu 1:59a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:35a		High
Wed 2:08p		Low
Wed 8:07p		High
Thu 2:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:27a		High
Wed 1:50p		Low
Wed 7:59p		High
Thu 1:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 5:19a		Low
Wed 12:04p		High
Wed 6:00p		Low
Thu 12:36a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 8:06a		High
Wed 2:17p		Low
Wed 8:31p		High
Thu 2:19a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 11:38a		High
Wed 5:07p		Low
Thu 12:10a		High
Thu 5:12a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 8:37a		High
Wed 3:02p		Low
Wed 9:02p		High
Thu 3:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:40a		High
Wed 1:57p		Low
Wed 8:03p		High
Thu 1:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 7:56a		High
Wed 2:14p		Low
Wed 8:23p		High
Thu 2:18a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 7:45a		High
Wed 2:07p		Low
Wed 8:11p		High
Thu 2:12a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 8:38a		High
Wed 3:02p		Low
Wed 9:03p		High
Thu 3:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms. A chance of showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

