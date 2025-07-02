NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 2
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 9 mph (Gust 10 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 7:59a
|High
Wed 2:20p
|Low
Wed 8:31p
|High
Thu 2:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:23a
|High
Wed 1:54p
|Low
Wed 7:55p
|High
Thu 1:59a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:35a
|High
Wed 2:08p
|Low
Wed 8:07p
|High
Thu 2:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:27a
|High
Wed 1:50p
|Low
Wed 7:59p
|High
Thu 1:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 5:19a
|Low
Wed 12:04p
|High
Wed 6:00p
|Low
Thu 12:36a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 8:06a
|High
Wed 2:17p
|Low
Wed 8:31p
|High
Thu 2:19a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 11:38a
|High
Wed 5:07p
|Low
Thu 12:10a
|High
Thu 5:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 8:37a
|High
Wed 3:02p
|Low
Wed 9:02p
|High
Thu 3:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:40a
|High
Wed 1:57p
|Low
Wed 8:03p
|High
Thu 1:57a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 7:56a
|High
Wed 2:14p
|Low
Wed 8:23p
|High
Thu 2:18a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 7:45a
|High
Wed 2:07p
|Low
Wed 8:11p
|High
Thu 2:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 8:38a
|High
Wed 3:02p
|Low
Wed 9:03p
|High
Thu 3:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. Showers this morning. A slight chance of tstms. A chance of showers this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and NW 1 foot at 2 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
