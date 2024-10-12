Big Change at Mulligan’s Bar & Grill in Farmingdale, New Jersey

The Original Mulligan's Bar & Grill in Farmingdale, New Jersey will soon be under new management.

A recent post on their Facebook page says Mulligan's will be closed Monday, October 14th through Friday, October 18th.

It will reopen on Saturday, October 19th at 11 am.

In a recent post, the staff at Mulligan's took a moment to say thank you to all their customers.

"THE ENTIRE STAFF AT MULLIGAN'S THANKS OUR CUSTOMERS FOR YOUR FRIENDSHIP & PATRONAGE THROUGH ALL THE YEARS!"

This news has come as a surprise to many on Facebook, who praised the staff for their friendliness and expressed hopes that both everyone who works there and the menu will remain unchanged.

One thing on the menu that is certainly a crowd-pleaser is the chili and fans are hoping that recipe remains the same!

Here are just some of the many comments on Mulligan's Facebook page about the recent announcement.

"Love The Original Mulligan's Bar and Grill and its crew! Been going there for decades with my family. Really hope things don't change too much!"

"Love The Original Mulligan's Bar and Grill and the staff! Hope things don’t change too much."

"Hopefully the same Staff will still be working there. Best wings & Rib"

"Oh man! Hoping they keep the same staff and menu."

"Make sure to pass along the chili recipe please!"

Mulligan's is located at 203 Squankum Road in Farmingdale.

