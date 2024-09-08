Here in New Jersey, we're very particular about our hot dogs.

Many factors come into play.

First, one has to look at how the hot dog is prepared.

I can't eat a hot dog unless it's grilled. It has to be well done with grill marks.

However, sometimes a grill isn't handy, or you want a quick meal, so you break out the pot and heat some water. Easy peasy.

The atmosphere is a significant factor, too. At a barbecue? Fire up those franks.

How about checking out a ball game? Is there any better place than in the stands? Yankees Stadium has the best dogs. They are ten bucks a piece but worth every penny.

Eat This Not That reviewed various store-bought hot dog brands based on health scores.

I know what you're thinking. It's a hot dog. None of them are "healthy." Do we even know what makes a hot dog?

There were some surprises on the list of the unhealthiest hot dogs.

Gardien Gardien loading...

Many go the "plant-based" route when watching their health.

It turns out that's not always the best option, at least regarding hot dogs.

Eat This Not That said:

Gardein Plant-Based Bratwurst may be a close taste and texture alternative for a traditional brat, but it's not a healthier substitute. The theory that plant-based meat alternatives are healthier than their meat counterparts isn't always true. Just one hot dog has 660 milligrams of sodium, or 28% of the amount recommended in a day, which is more than many meat-based franks.

Gwaltney Gwaltney loading...

Another beef hot dog alternative is chicken.

Sure, it's not red meat, but according to Eat This Not That, it's also not healthier for you.

Mechanically separated chicken involves a process that mechanically removes meat from the bones, resulting in a product that may contain high levels of fat, skin, and connective tissue, saysJessie Hulsey RD, LD.

Ew.

What is the unhealthiest hot dog brand in America?

It's not chicken, it's not a plant-based option; it's a good old-fashioned American favorite.

Ball Park Brand Ball Park Brand loading...

I grew up on Ball Park Franks. They are as American as apple pie. "Plump when you cook 'em."

Ball Park's are 100% beef, but according to Eat This Not That, it is 100% bad for you.

Each hot dog has 710 milligrams of sodium, which is 35% of the daily recommended amount of 2,000-milligram daily," says Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD. They're also high in saturated fat, which can raise LDL cholesterol levels.

