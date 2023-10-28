Can This Really Be New Jersey’s Most Famous Brand Name?

New Jersey and food go hand in hand, so it would stand to reason that the most famous brand name in the Garden State would be a food company, and that is exactly the case. But it might not be exactly what you think it is.

If the first thing you thought of was soup, you certainly wouldn't be alone, but according to a major website, that super-famous New Jersey-based soup company we're all thinking of is not their choice for New Jersey's most popular brand.

It all started with Campbell's Soup back in 1869, and for over 150 years, the name is been synonymous with high-quality and amazing soup products. It's also closely associated with the place where it was born, Camden New Jersey.

There has been an amazing evolution over the years at Campbell's, but despite all the history and all the New Jersey ties, Taste of Home has declared that Hellmann's is the most famous food brand in New Jersey.

Maybe this has nothing to do with the locations of factories, etc., and maybe it just has to do with brand loyalty or brand familiarity in each state, but I really feel like Campbell's should definitely have the edge on this one. You literally can't think of Campbell's without thinking of the Garden State.

Nothing against mayonnaise, and Hellman's makes a great one, and they have an awesome history as well, but I think this one is pretty clear.

