5 Legendary New Jersey Businesses You Can’t Miss In 2024

One thing about the Jersey Shore is that we are very loyal to our favorite businesses, mainly because we have some of the most legendary ones in the whole state of New Jersey.

As 2024 kicks off, we want to pay tribute to some of the finest and most revered businesses at the Jersey Shore, so we asked the fine folks in Monmouth and Ocean Counties to name their top businesses in the area, and some outstanding places rose to the top of the list.

So here they are, the 5 most legendary Jersey Shore businesses for 2024 according to you.

Pete & Elda’s/Carmen’s. When it comes to thin-crust pizza, the Jersey Shore may be the home of the most well-known place in the entire state. If you haven’t had a thin crust from Pete & Elda’s, then you haven’t had a thin crust.

Delicious Orchards. From their unbelievable pies and baked goods to their shockingly large, fresh, and amazing produce, you will never be disappointed at Delicious Orchards. It’s simply part of the fabric of Colts Neck and Monmouth County for what seems like forever.

Joe Leone’s. Joe is a local celebrity for his amazing food, but that’s not all. He has made his mark on our community a thousand times over with his dedication to local charities and causes. Truly one of the good guys.

Jersey Mike’s. It all started in Point Pleasant Beach, and now it’s a name that is known all over the world. If you want one of the most amazing subs in the nation, have it Mike’s Way.

Jack’s Music. Red Bank is the home to this legendary music store frequented by some of the biggest names in music. It has been a part of all of our lives for decades.

Of course, this list could be 50 deep, so don’t feel bad if your favorite Jersey Shore business didn’t make it this time. I’m sure we’ll have a 2nd edition soon.

