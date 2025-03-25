Ready to indulge in the best local cuisine?

Hope you're hungry!

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week is just days away, a perfect opportunity for you to try some incredible dishes featured by area restaurants.

We all have our favorite restaurants, and it's easy to fall into the habit of returning to the same spots.

While there's nothing wrong with sticking to what you love, now is the perfect time to branch out and explore new dining experiences, and the Jersey Shore offers so many incredible restaurants.

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week starts this Friday, March 28th, and runs through April 6th.

You can enjoy a 3-course meal with your choice of an appetizer, entree, and dessert, all for a fixed price.

"The goal for diners is to experience restaurants they may not have heard about or been to yet, and to be able to do that at a great price. For restaurateurs, it is an opportunity to boost their business at traditionally slow times of the year and to 'show off' their talents to people who haven't enjoyed their restaurants yet," says Jersey Shore Restaurant Week Chairman Jim Flynn.

There are so many amazing places to choose from!

For a full list of all the participating restaurants, visit jerseyshorerestaurantweek.com.

