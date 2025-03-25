SNL’s ‘Please Don’t Destroy’ comedians are coming to New Jersey
If you’re a fan of Saturday Night Live, you’ve probably noticed the pre-recorded sketches staring three guys who aren’t in the main cast. Those would be the work of the sketch group “Please Don’t Destroy.”
Consisting of writer/performers Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall, the New York-based group was hired onto the long running comedy show in its 47th season to write and produce their digital sketches.
In addition to their work on SNL, they also wrote and starred in “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain,” a movie produced by Judd Apatow and featuring Conan O’Brien.
For those who have been enjoying their videos as much as I have (I get their “Three Sad Virgins” song stuck in my head often, and it’s not just because it includes Taylor Swift), there’s some good news.
Ben, Martin, and John are going on tour this summer and they’ll be making a stop right here in New Jersey!
The show will have new live material from the group for the first time since their last nationwide tour in 2023.
Please Don’t Destroy: Live 2025 Tour
Please Don’t Destroy will have three shows in the Garden State at the Count Basie Center for the Arts.
Saturday, Aug 2: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 2: 9:30 p.m. — 11:00 p.m.
Sunday, Aug 3: 7:00 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Count Basie is located at 99 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, NJ.
You can purchase tickets on PDD’s website (pleasedontdestroy.com). Enjoy the laughs!
