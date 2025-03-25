⚫ Score big at Monmouth County's spring surplus auction

⚫ Trucks, machinery, and construction equipment are up for grabs

⚫ The four-day auction is completely online

Do you need a truck, bus, heavy machinery, or maybe some construction equipment?

Good news.

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the 2025 Monmouth County Spring Surplus Online Auction will take place Saturday, March 29 through Tuesday, April 1.

“During the surplus auction, vehicles, equipment, and dozens of other items will be available for bidding through USGovBid.com,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering.

The spring surplus auction is completely online to allow Monmouth County to serve more participants and receive bids from other states, generating additional revenue for the county, Arnone said.

The program also provides direct tax relief to residents.

The items up for grabs may be inspected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, at the Monmouth County Public Works and Engineering Complex, 250 Center Street, Building C, in Freehold.

Spring surplus auction in Monmouth County (Canva)

Successful bidders must pick up their items between Thursday, April 3, and Friday, April 4 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., by appointment only. Please contact Mark Pajor at 732-431-7290, ext. 4 for lot number series 100, 200, 300, and 400.

Those who do not pick up their items by Friday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m., will be liable for storage fees equal to 2% of the sale price per business day or $25 per business day, whichever is greater, until the item is removed, for up to three business days.

“Since 2008, Monmouth County has been auctioning its surplus property online, generating over $4 million in revenue,” said Commissioner Dominick “Nick” DiRocco, liaison to the Department of Finance.

To participate in the auction, bidders must register on the auctioneer’s website.

