NJ aquarium reopens after 5 years with new features

After being closed for five years during the COVID-19 pandemic for renovations, a family fun attraction has reopened in Atlantic County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for the Atlantic City Aquarium. Mayor Marty Small Jr. was joined by aquarium staff and city leaders to officially cut the ribbon outside the building before guests got a first look at all renovations, both indoors and out.

Atlantic City had estimated several earlier reopening dates, but each time it was postponed so more work could be done. Officials also said workers ran into some unexpected problems, such as mold and supply line shortages.

In September, Mayor Marty Small Jr. said his administration was working hard to make this the best aquarium it could be.

“The aquarium had long been a popular destination for residents and visitors, especially families, and its closing took away the centerpiece of the Gardner’s Basin bayfront part in the inlet,” according to the Press of Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Aquarium first opened in May 1999 but closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the closing, the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority granted Atlantic City, which owns the aquarium, $1.16 million for much-needed interior updates, according to the City.

Due to the pandemic, the normal process for moving such a project forward was slower than originally anticipated. Once construction began, it became apparent that repairs were greater than expected. That, combined with the pandemic’s impact on supply chains, created delays in the renovation schedule.

The new interior includes new roofing, windows, and flooring throughout the aquarium, plus new decking and a new ceiling at the top-level look-out, a complete bathroom renovation, HVAC replacement, lighting replacement, interior drywall replacement and painting, new doors, new duct work, electrical, and plumbing repairs.

No exterior improvements were included in this project, so Mayor Small decided the aquarium needed to look brand new both inside and out. The city was then able to secure the money for exterior improvements using American Rescue Plan funds. The money was used to update the aquarium’s façade and include a mural on the outside of the building.

“The Atlantic City Aquarium has always been one of our city’s most precious gems in one of the most beautiful areas of Atlantic City, so the Small administration is thrilled to be able to reopen this building looking and feeling like the first-class attraction it is, our taxpayers deserve that,” Mayor Small said.

The city has also received money to demolish the old public restroom next to the aquarium, which has been closed for years. The new bathroom will open next fall, Small added.

The aquatic wonderland is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, year-round, according to the city.

The Aquarium showcases more than 100 species highlighted by “Groman,” a 225 pound Loggerhead Sea Turtle, plus diamondback turtles, southern and cow nose rays, seahorses, pipe fish, lionfish, horseshoe crabs, and much more.

New exhibits include the “Under the Sea” coloring area, a hurricane simulator, and a photo booth.

The City said that by early summer, the Aquarium will also open six hands-on touch tanks on the second floor with daily touch tank feeding shows.

Admission prices and additional information can be found here.

