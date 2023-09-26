Before we even knew that a popular restaurant on Route 37 closed for good, another very similar eatery already had signs up.

This new restaurant has a great reputation and the owner comes from humble beginnings.

Get our free mobile app

This sign is a familiar sight for those who drive up and down Route 37 in Toms River.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

Rich's II has been a mainstay at this location for many years.

The space next to it, not so much.

It used to be home to the now famous Burger 25 which grew out of this location and to a larger spot a couple of miles down the road.

Philly Philly Steaks opened up shop and seemed to be doing pretty well.

Owners Fran and Patty shared the news on IG that Philly Philly would close on July 31.

Giacomo Pisano started his restaurant when he was only 20 years old.

Can I just say that Giacomo Pisano is one of the greatest names I ever heard?

Giacomo grew up in the restaurant business. His grandfather came to America and opened the family's first pizzeria.

Pisano didn't go the pizza route in his endeavor. Instead, he chose to feature fresh cheesesteaks.

G's Cheesesteaks now has multiple locations including Red Hook Brooklyn, and Long Island City.

If G's sounds familiar to those at Shore, it's the same G's that is enjoyed in Pt. Pleasant Beach.

We can add one more location to this growing list.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

Ironically, one cheesesteak restaurant is taking the place of another as G's is close to opening at the former Philly Philly Steak location.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

I've been to G's in Pt. Pleasant Beach and the cheesesteaks are legit.

It looks like there's a little more work to be done before the grand opening.

Trust me, it's worth the wait.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

Congrats to Giacomo and his staff and welcome to Toms River. We're looking forward to the good eats.