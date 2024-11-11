Time Travel to 1752: Visit the Historic Covenhoven House in Freehold

If you are a history buff, then you have to visit a home in Freehold that is over 270 years old.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There is so much history in the gorgeous town of Freehold, and this particular house stands out.

A Home In Freehold Built In 1752

It's a home that was built in 1752 and you can visit it and take a step back in time. It's a piece of New Jersey history that's right around the corner.

Get our free mobile app

We're talking about the amazing Covenhoven House, located at 150 W. Main St. in Freehold.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Monmouth County Historical Association shares some amazing information about this unique house.

Details About The Covenhoven House In Freehold

The Monmouth County Historical Association acquired this home in 1966 and spent a few years restoring it.

Read More: Freehold Raceway Closing For Good

An amazing part of this home's story was a visit, and a 36-hour occupation of it, by British General Clinton just before the Battle of Monmouth.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

During the occupation, a great deal of damage was done to the home leading the Covenhovens to file a claim with the state of New Jersey.

How Can You Visit Covenhoven House?

The home is now considered a museum and you can visit and enjoy the history of this amazing place during their regular hours.

Covenhoven House hours are Fridays from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Interior and exterior video tours are available on the MCHA website.

Unusual Town Names In America Gallery Credit: Lou Russo