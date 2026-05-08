I have lived in New Jersey for decades, and there is one boardwalk that is a clear favorite for me. Which one do New Jersey residents like the best?

Which New Jersey Boardwalk Do Residents Love The Most?

I have a question I think is an interesting one to ask New Jersey residents. If your friend were in New Jersey, but only had time to visit one boardwalk in the state, which one would you send him to?

All the Garden State boardwalks are excellent, but if it came down to choosing only one, which would you select? For me, it's always Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach.

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That's the question I posed to my radio listeners. I also posed the question on several social media platforms, thinking that was the best way to get an answer.

New Jersey - The Boardwalk Capital Of The World

New Jersey could easily be considered the boardwalk capital of the world. We are home to America's first one (Atlantic City) and some of the most famous boardwalks in the world.

Some of the most popular boardwalks around are in our backyard, including Seaside Heights and Point Pleasant Beach. We also love the Ocean City and Cape May boardwalks, and so many others.

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So, as you can see, naming just one is no easy task, but New Jersey residents rose to the occasion, and we have a list of the top three New Jersey boardwalks you'd recommend if you could only recommend one.

#3 Ocean City - Endless boardwalk food options and plenty of amazing rides. Great summer fun.

#2 Wildwoods Boardwalk - The Wildwoods are a destination for New Jersey families, and have been for generations; the boardwalk is legendary.

#1 Jenkinsons Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach - It's my favorite because the rides, games, and aquarium are all legendary, and the family fun is endless.

Some Of The Jersey Shore's Amazing Boardwalks