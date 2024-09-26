Chef Gordon Ramsay has featured quite a few New Jersey restaurants.

At DaMimmo in Dumont, we met two "TikTok stars" who are everything that gives Jersey a bad name.

Mom Melissa Gigante is a retired Hoboken police lieutenant, and Dad Vito Sr. is a current detective taking double shifts to keep the family's dream restaurant alive.

Melissa and Vito Sr. have three older sons featured in the episode.

The oldest son, Antonio, who is 22, is active in the restaurant, serving several roles, including pizza chef.

He appears to be the glue that holds DaMimmo together.

Antonio's two younger brothers, Vito and Vincent, proudly proclaim that they are not involved in the family business.

They are too busy being "TikTok famous," creating content for their monetary gain.

It allows them to go to the mall and watch movies all day while watching their mother and brother struggle to keep their heads above water.

Vincent has 2.7 million TikTok followers and has gained popularity by being every New Jersey stereotype rolled into one.

The majority of his content revolves around treating his girlfriend like absolute garbage. I'm sure she's in on it, but it's disgraceful.

When Gordon finally got the brothers away from their busy day to be at the restaurant, he grilled them on their attitudes.

The two laughed and joked while telling Ramsay that they come into DaMimmo when hungry, even when it's busy.

They will watch their older brother and mother try to keep things in order.

The chef asked to see Vincent's watch, which he claimed was worth $35,000.

Trying to wake the two up, Gordon told them the watch was worth more than the restaurant brings in a week.

They laughed and said, "We don't know the financials."

It was then that Ramsay dropped a truth bomb on the brothers.

Because of the struggling restaurant, their parents are in debt of half a million dollars.

That bit of knowledge seemed to get their attention.

Gordon asked them a pretty obvious question. Why don't they use their social media popularity and millions of followers to promote their mother's business?

The two leaches claim they don't because it's "hard to promote."

Come on. If they are so creative, one would think they could find a way.

I mean, they thought this wall in a traditional Italian restaurant was a good idea.

They clearly have all the answers.

Ramsay sat the family down to emphasize how bad the situation was.

The kitchen was shut down due to horrific conditions, the head chef was about to give up, and the massive debt continued to pile up.

Mom Melissa was rightfully upset and overwhelmed by the condition of her restaurant and growing financial issues.

Most good sons would see their mother crying and comfort her.

Not Vincent. He looked at her, laughed, and said, "She's crying over here," with a horrible put-on accent.

As with all episodes of Kitchen Nightmares, Chef Ramsay streamlined the menu using fresh ingredients and gave the restaurant a makeover.

Gone was the graffiti wall. Instead, Gordon's crew opted for a more rustic and traditional look.

This made DaMimmo much warmer, inviting, and less obnoxious.

Vito and Vincent's TikTok post clips were played at the end of the episode.

It was average at best, and upon looking at both of their TikTok accounts, I see that the video is nowhere to be found.

The brothers claim customers thought the menu and portions were too small.

In the episode, Ramsay said that while growing up, he watched his mother work three jobs to make ends meet.

It broke him, but it's also why he has such a good work ethic.

These two poor excuses for sons almost got pleasure from their mom's pain.

They are everything that New Jersey does not want to be.

I realize this is reality TV and that personalities and situations are amplified for entertainment, but it's still a sad state of affairs.

The financial strain and lack of family support have become too much.

I hope these two brothers are ashamed of themselves, and this closing clarifies how they treated their family.