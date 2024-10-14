Do you have a favorite BYOB (bring your own bottle) restaurant?

Choosing a bottle of your favorite wine and enjoying a delicious dinner at a charming BYOB restaurant makes for a great Saturday night.

It's a nice way to unwind after a long week without overspending. It's usually a lot cheaper to bring your own bottle, especially when meeting up with a large group of friends, the cost of drinks can add up.

If you're looking to try somewhere different, other than your usual go-to spot, I asked on Facebook for the best BYOB restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean Counties and got a lot of great suggestions.

You can try a new place this weekend!

Here are some of the best BYOB restaurants you mentioned.

Must Try BYOB Restaurants You Can't Miss in Monmouth and Ocean Counties

1.) Spano's Ristorante Italiano - Point Pleasant



2.) Jasper Stone Italian Steakhouse - Monroe

3.) Anjelica's Restaurant - Sea Bright

6.) Poached Pear Bistro - Point Pleasant

8.) Semolina Restaurant - Red Bank

9.) Christine's Italian Ristorante - Atlantic Highlands



10.) Solo Bella - Jackson

