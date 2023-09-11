Newark Restaurant Week returns for its third year

Newark Restaurant Week is returning, and it extends more than a week.

The food fest will run from Sep. 22- Oct. 1 with close to 30 restaurants participating.

This year, Newark Restaurant Week is introducing the #NewarkRW Foodie Passport, encouraging attendees to explore the city’s neighborhoods. Eating at and collecting a passport stamp from one restaurant in each of Newark’s five wards offers event attendees the opportunity to enter a drawing for a $1,000 Newark Gift Card once the event concludes.

Foodies will be able to enjoy prix fixe menus along with specials on breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

The goal of Newark Restaurant Week is to promote the city's vibrant dining scene and to attract visitors from around the region. The event is also a fundraiser for the Newark Arts Council.

The event is sponsored by Invest Newark, the New Jersey Devils, and The Junction at Gateway (which is a group of restaurants).

Invest Newark CEO Marcus Randolph told roi-nj,

Newark has truly mastered the art of food, standing out as a beacon of culinary artistry. Through Newark Restaurant Week, we are showcasing the abundance of remarkable dining establishments that grace our city,” he said.

For a complete, updated list of participating restaurants, visit this page.

To participate in Newark Restaurant Week, simply visit Event Brite to reserve a spot.

The event is a great way to try new restaurants and to experience the best of Newark's dining scene. It is also a great way to save money on delicious food.

Invest Newark is the economic development corporation for the City of Newark. Invest Newark propels the city’s strong and diverse economy, builds vibrant communities, and creates opportunities for all Newarkers.

