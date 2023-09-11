Christmas shows coming to NJ

Since back-to-school sales were advertised before the Fourth of July, since fall pumpkin flavors were out in August and since Halloween displays have been in stores for a month now, why not?

Why not give you a rundown on some Christmas concerts coming to New Jersey?

Now be warned this is not meant as a comprehensive list. These are just a few I noticed and thought I’d share with you. We have plenty of great entertainment venues across the state (or darn close to it) so check their websites, check Ticketmaster and all the usual suspects in the secondary ticket market. I’m just offering a few here.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

This holiday powerhouse has sold over 31 million Christmas albums and will be doing a 2 p.m. show and a 7:30 p.m. show on Sunday, Dec. 10 at State Theater New Jersey in New Brunswick.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Coming close enough to New Jersey, TSO is playing Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Doo Wop Christmas starting the Doo Wop Project

They recreate songs like The Drifters’ “White Christmas” and Frankie Valley and the Four Seasons’ “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and will perform at the Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City on November 30 at 3:30 p.m..

Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony

It’s an annual tradition and is happening at 7:30 p.m. on November 26 at State Theater New Jersey in New Brunswick.

Chris Pinnella: Christmas in Red Bank.

Chris used to be with Trans-Siberian Orchestra and his holiday show is happening at Count Bassie Center for the Arts. Shows at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday December 16.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

This is very cool. A giant screen will play the actual film while the Philadelphia Orchestra under conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos accompanies. Friday November 24 at 8:00 p.m. Saturday November 25 at 2:00 p.m. at Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia.

