Where NJ residents travel to the most might shock you

If you've ever wondered where your neighbors travel to when they're on the road, we've got the answers.

The website airportparkingreservations.com did a survey of where people in each state travel to most often, both domestically and abroad.

Nationally, the three countries that got the most visits from U.S. citizens were Japan, Mexico and Italy. Greece and Thailand came in fifth and sixth.

Leaving Edison sign Leaving Edison sign (Google Street View) loading...

They did a breakdown by state and New Jersey's results were a bit surprising. In 2022 there were 513,818 passports issued and the most popular international flight destinations were somewhat more predictable than the domestic flight searches.

The top country for New Jerseyans was India. Not surprising due to our large Asian Indian community at 3.32% of the overall population and we rank third in that category with 10% of the Asian Indian population living in our state ranking us third highest in the country.

The other two countries where New Jerseyans travel to the most were Italy coming in at number two and Mexico taking third place.

Domestically it was another story. The top state for New Jersey travelers was Michigan.

That was followed by Florida, which makes sense. That was followed by Hawaii and California which also seem to be obvious choices.

But the fifth most popular flight destination was Pennsylvania! Could that be due to the fact that most people in South Jersey fly out of Philly International?

Your guess is as good as mine. I don't think too many New Jerseyans are booking vacations in Pittsburgh.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom