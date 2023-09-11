As brick-and-mortar banking continues to reshape in the face of increased usage of online banking, many Bank of America customers in Mercer County have learned that their local branch will be closing in 2024.

Many customers were informed via email on Sept. 1, nearly eight months ahead of the anticipated closing date.

“Our financial center network is core to our business and we are constantly adapting our financial center and ATM networks to fit our clients’ changing needs," a Bank of America spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5. "That includes consolidating centers where we have overlap and investing in new centers.”

According to the corporation, the Bank of America branch at 3140 Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township will officially close on April 30.

Fortunately for frequent visitors of the branch, the East Nassau facility is less than a mile away.

“There are a number of factors we consider when deciding to close or consolidate centers, including volume of client transactions and activity in the center, proximity to another center, among others," Bank of America said. "When we decide to make a change in a market, we communicate directly with clients to ensure they have plenty of advance notice.”

The corporation would not share whether any other New Jersey branch closures are scheduled for 2024. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Bank of America closed a branch location in Piscataway this year.

A number of major banks, such as PNC and Wells Fargo, announced branch closures for New Jersey earlier this year. Traffic at brick-and-mortar banks has taken a dive as customers grow used to conducting transactions online, such as check deposits.

