Have you ever had someone not from the tri-state area or Florida ask you about the Wawa hype?

Many people say the same thing: it's just a gas station. Of course, we know they are wrong.

There's a similar phenomenon surrounding Buc-ee's.

If you've traveled south, you likely know all about Buc-ees. They're described as "travel centers" and often referred to as "mini-Walmarts." They are much larger than the Wawas and Quick Cheks we are used to.

Buc-ee's is headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas, and while it started in Texas, it has expanded to other states, including Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

Largest Convenience Store In The World Opens In Texas Getty Images loading...

Buc-ee’s is a full-blown experience. If you’ve ever been on a road trip through Texas or the South, you’ve probably seen that big ol’ beaver smiling at you from a mile away. And let’s be honest, once you’ve stopped at one, it’s kind of hard not to stop at every single one after that.

For starters, these places are massive. Like, comically huge. The parking lot feels like an airport, and the inside? It’s like a mashup of a convenience store, a barbecue joint, a souvenir shop, and a grocery store on steroids.

Largest Convenience Store In The World Opens In Texas Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Could This PA Convenience Store Become More Popular Than Wawa?

You’re not just running in to grab a drink, you’re walking out with a brisket sandwich, a bag of beaver nuggets, a Buc-ee’s onesie, and probably a lawn chair you didn’t know you needed.

But people don’t just love it because it's big. Buc-ee’s is spotless. They legitimately have the cleanest bathrooms on the planet. That alone makes it worth the stop. Plus, similar to Wawa, the food is surprisingly legit. There are fresh jerky and fudge counters and a legendary wall of soda choices.

There’s also something kind of comforting about it. No matter which location you hit, it feels familiar like a weird, wonderful roadside tradition that keeps you fed, fueled, and slightly overwhelmed in the best way. It’s a must-see spot for travelers, but even locals will make excuses to swing by.

Largest Convenience Store In The World Opens In Texas Getty Images loading...

Finance Buzz is reporting that 14 new cities are getting Buc-ees this year—and good news: it seems the company is moving its footprint further north.

Pass Christian, Mississippi

Rockingham County, Virginia

Ocala, Florida

Brunswick, Georgia

Gallaway, Tennessee

Oak Grove, Kentucky

Fort Pierce, Florida

Goodyear, Arizona

Ruston, Louisiana

Benton, Arkansas

Huber Heights, Ohio

Boerne, Texas

Mebane, North Carolina

Okay, North Carolina and Virginia. We're getting closer to Jersey. So what is all the Buc-ee's hype about?

30 Things We Go Nuts for at Buc-ee's