Freehold Residents Pick the Town’s Best Restaurants

Residents of New Jersey have spoken, and these are Freehold’s three best restaurants.

The Best Restaurants In Freehold, New Jersey

There are several specific towns in New Jersey that are well-known for being outstanding foodie towns.

Some of the best ones that come to mind are Red Bank, Newark, Hoboken, and the county seat of Monmouth, Freehold.

Our spotlight today focuses on the latter, and the residents of the Garden State have told us which Freehold restaurants they think are the best.

Freehold’s 3 Best Restaurants

If you’ve ever been to Freehold, then you already know this quaint town is loaded with incredible eateries.

TripAdvisor, one of America’s most respected websites, is a great place to share great (or not-so-great) experiences with the community. When it comes to the best restaurants in Freehold, four eateries rose to the top of the list.

Here they are. Maybe you’ll use the list as your bucket list when you head to Freehold.

# 4 Federici’s - If you haven’t had the pizza at the restaurant that has served Freehold for over a century, then you have to give it a try.

#3 La Cipollina - I can tell you firsthand that this is one of the best Italian restaurants in the state.

#2 Lemon Mediterranean - Regulars say you can’t miss the lamb shank.

#1 618 - Anyone who knows the Freehold restaurant scene is not surprised to find 618 at the top of this prestigious list.

Congratulations to these great restaurants, and all the others in this incredible town.

