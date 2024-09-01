What comes to mind when you think of the most popular dessert in New Jersey?

Allrecipes says crumb cake is New Jersey's most famous dessert, and I'm a HUGE fan.

I can't walk by a piece of crumb cake and not steal a crumb off the top.

Can you?

A bakery in New Jersey has the BEST crumb cake ever.

I've never been to this bakery, but it's one of my favorite bakeries in the entire state.

Let me explain.

Every holiday, my husband's family from North Jersey brings crumb cake from a bakery in Hackensack.

I can't get enough of it; it's so good.

You have to get there early. That's what they always say.

They talk about how there's often a line wrapped around the corner on holidays because it's THAT good.

Where is the best crumb cake in New Jersey?

The bakery I'm talking about is B&W Bakery in Hackensack.

If you live in that area, I'm sure you've heard of it.

However, if you don't live in that area, there's excellent news...they deliver nationwide.

It's been around for decades.

On their website, they say:

Opened over 90 years ago in Hackensack, NJ, B&W Bakery is known for one thing—their legendary New Jersey-style crumb cake.

Mueller's Bakery in Bay Head is another excellent bakery known for its "famous" crumb cake.

I've been looking forward to trying it for months now after a friend of mine said it's her absolute favorite.

Just Crumb Cake in Park Ridge is home to the "best crumb cake on the planet!"

Their website says, "It's all about the ratio with 2/3 crumb on your cake."

What bakery in New Jersey makes your favorite crumb cake?

