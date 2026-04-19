Is there anything better than going out for breakfast? I mean, sure, you can make bacon, eggs, and toast at home, but there's just something relaxing about going out to a Jersey Diner and getting your coffee in a plain white mug, looking over a massive menu, and feeling the back of your legs stick to the pleather booth.

Jersey loves a good breakfast spot.

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A New Breakfast Chain Is Coming To NJ, With 2 Locations Planned

And there's a new breakfast chain getting ready to open two locations in New Jersey that promise an elevated breakfast experience, which could be perfect for your next brunch.

And this new elevated breakfast concept is being run by a mother-son duo, who don't love seeing that?

The Maple House Is Coming Soon To New Jersey

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According to NJ.com, Monmouth County natives Anthony DeGrande and his mother, Lisa Dalton, are the brains behind Monmouth County's newest breakfast place, The Maple House.

The Maple House will specialize in an elevated breakfast experience, whipping up menu items such as cookie butter pancakes, a braised short rib melt, and addictive salads. The Maple House will be a great new addition to the New Jersey breakfast scene.

The Maple House Is Planning 2 NJ Locations

The Maple House already has big expansion plans, too. The first location is getting ready to open sometime in May off Oceanport Avenue in Fort Monmouth, but there are already plans in place for a second location.

The Maple House also plans on debuting in Neptune, off of South Main Street, in the near future as well.