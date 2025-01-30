New Jersey is a place full of mystery and strange occurrences.

We've got places that are chock full of the paranormal like Ong's Hat; an abandoned town that supposedly has a wormhole to another dimension, it's a weird place and you can read more about it right here.

New Jersey has also seen its fair share of mystery in the skies.

Over the past few months, drone sightings have caused citizens throughout the state to feel very concerned.

However, the White House has just released its findings on those drones and apparently, they weren't aliens or foreign entities spying on us, but rather some operation by the FAA.

The other day there was something else strange falling from the skies of New Jersey, and it was caught on camera than to Jersey's very own News 12.

Another Mystery Object Was Seen Falling Out Of The Sky Over Newark, NJ

Last week, during a morning newscast, the camera went to a shot of the sunrise over New York City from the News 12 Newark Cam, and something weird was seen careening across the sky.

Thanks to News 12 reporter Lauren Due, we have the video.

It's clear as day something falling from the sky.

What do you think that could be? I've watched this video a dozen or so times trying to come up with a theory and am drawing a blank.

At first, I thought it could easily be a small bug or bird or something, but when you really look at the video it almost looks like there's a trail of smoke behind the falling object.

It wasn't a comet or meteor reentering Earth's atmosphere according to the video, so what the heck was it?

Be sure to drop a comment with your thoughts.