End of an era for Jersey City as unique and fun Barcade closes its doors

One of the most unique and fun concepts is closing in Jersey City. Barcade, which was the concept originator and currently the largest bar with arcade games, lost its Jersey City lease and will be shutting its doors on June 15, 2025.

After 14 years in Jersey City and a steady ever-growing business, Barcade was forced to close and move. They will be opening a new location in lower Manhattan.

With close to 75 arcade and pinball machines, adults flocked to the Jersey City Barcade location to enjoy one of the 25-plus craft beers on tap along with a full bar with hard liquor and spirits and offered a space for an adult to enjoy a few games of pinball while sipping on a cold beer.

Barcade is the perfect place to meet friends, compete with friends on the machines and have a cold beer or two. Barcade is a wonderful place to meet other people or just go alone and play games while having an adult beverage.

Most of the arcade games at Barcade are from the 1980s and lend a nostalgic edge to the whole experience.

The first Barcade opened in Brooklyn in 2004 when a small group of friends would get together in Paul Kermizian’s Brooklyn loft and have a beer while playing the many 80’s arcade machines that adorned Paul’s loft. The group eventually got together, invited some investors and the first Barcade opened in an old metal shop in Brooklyn.

They currently have nine locations, several in New York, one in Los Angeles, Detroit and New Haven, Connecticut and two locations in Philadelphia.

