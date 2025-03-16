More big changes are coming to Brick, and this time it all revolves around the old Christmas Tree Store that used to sit off 70, and was a beacon of year-round holiday fun!

Brick has popped up on our radar a few times over the past couple of weeks.

For example, there are some big changes in the works for the Shops at Brick, the shopping center off 70.

Some new facades are going up, and there's a call for new tenants to move in as a new company takes over ownership of the shopping center.

There's also a rumor of a Raising Cane's preparing to open in Brick in the near future as well.

Now it looks like Ocean County's first-ever Hobby Lobby is making plans to open in Brick, which has crafters everywhere very excited about the news.

Hobby Lobby Announces Plans To Open In Brick, NJ

Hobby Lobby has been making its presence known around the Jersey Shore, opening a store in Neptune, as well as announcing plans that there's going to be one opening soon in Freehold.

APP reports that Hobby Lobby will also be coming to Brick, taking over the former Christmas Tree Shop off 70.

Christmas Tree Shop Brick NJ Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Apparently, Hobby Lobby was one of the most requested stores to take over the lease of the 50 thousand square foot building.

There's no word on an exact opening date, but we'll keep you updated!

