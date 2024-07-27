New Jersey is home to some pretty fascinating historical buildings.

For example, in Margate we've got Lucy The Elephant; a massive elephant-shaped building that was once the summer home of John Astor, one of the richest people in the world in the early 1900s.

Get our free mobile app

It's important to remember and embrace New Jersey's history, especially when it comes to some of our oldest and most important landmarks.

In Lacey Township, you can find one of the oldest homes in Ocean County which is pretty cool.

It's called the Byrd Worden House and it was built in 1863, and at one point was a community center.

Earlier this year the historical structure was sold, and now the future of the building is at stake.

READ MORE: After 10 Years This Popular NJ Attraction Will Finally Reopen!

Historical Lacey Township Building Could Become A Gas Station

Patch reports that the new owner of the Byrd Worden House is seeking approval to erect a gas station and convenience store in the location of the Byrd Worden House.

Some community members are up in arms, saying that since this is a truly historical lot of land and structure, it should be protected.

I don't disagree with that, but also, if the building and property were for sale and someone bought it, it is their right to do what they want with the land.

worden house lacey township nj, historic home new jersey, Photo Credit: Canva loading...

Township officials seem to be on the buyer's side here as well saying that the owner is able to tear down the buildings if they want to.

There's a hearing on August 5th to determine what the next steps might be for this historic house in Lacey Township.