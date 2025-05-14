Vinyl records are making a big comeback right now.

People are fed up with streaming services increasing their prices year after year while still making you sit through commercials, and also not paying artists for their music, and streaming music at a lower quality than it was recorded at.

But when you buy a vinyl record, you get not only a higher quality sound from the music you're purchasing but also a piece of art.

Some of the coolest things I think I own are vinyl records. I have a Slayer Seasons In The Abyss pressing that's a red see-through vinyl, and a Weezer album that's a very cool opaque bright pink pressing.

That's the fun of the vinyl record; it's something to collect as well as listen to and enjoy.

New Jersey Has A ton Of Places To Buy Vinyl Records

From the Princeton Record Exchange to Point Pavilion Antique Center in Point Pleasant, there are countless places to get good vinyl.

You can check out the famous Vinyl Dinosaur in Bayville as well as Yearbook records if you're looking for something fun and different.

It now appears as though there's a new name in the vinyl game near the Jersey Shore, and I can't wait for them to open.

Boro Records Is Opening Soon In Freehold, NJ

This shop seems like it's going to be really neat; it's a small, little mom-and-pop record store that's just getting ready to open in Freehold.

They feature records from all sorts of different genres, and their merch is really fun-looking.

On top of that, they buy old vinyls, cassettes, and CDs so if you're looking to clear out some room in your attic or basement, Boro Record can probably help you out.

Boro Records also runs a pretty detailed online shop, and they ship across the United States, so if you have an vinyl head in your life, this is a great local shop to check out.

Located at 59 Throckmorton Street in the heart of Freehold, you'll want to find your groove at Boro Music.

Speaking of music, here are the concerts we're looking forward to most this summer!