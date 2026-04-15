Is there anything more Jersey than ordering a pork roll egg and cheese, with salt, pepper, and ketchup, on a hard roll? Especially when you're going to eat it at the beach?

Absolutely not.

And to clarify, it's absolutely called Pork Roll, don't hit me with that Taylor Ham line.

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Everyone Has A Favorite Pork Roll Egg And Cheese Spot In NJ

If you had to reccomend the best place in Jersey to get a Pork Roll Egg and cheese, where would you send someone? I have a few places that I think make some of the best Pork Roll Egg and Cheese sandwiches around that I always reccomend to people.

The Ocean Gate Deli, The Ocean Gate Creamery, and Bakin' Bagels are some of my go-to spots for a solid prok roll egg and cheese sandwich. You also have to check out Bagel Bistro and Grille in Toms River, they have a solid prok roll egg and cheese.

Locals Share Their Favorite Places In NJ To Get A Pork Roll Egg And Cheese

I threw this question up on the radio station's Facebook Page, and got tons of great recommendations for the best pork roll egg and cheese sandwiches in Jersey. Some of these places are little hole-in-the-wall delis, other spots are well-known diners, and some places are sitting right on your favorite boardwalk.

According to locals, these are the 18 best places in Jersey to get a pork roll egg and cheese, so come hungry and get ready for a delicious breakfast sandwich.