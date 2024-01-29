Avril Lavigne coming to NJ in August

Before we get to where the pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne is going to be performing in the Garden State, can we just briefly make the Paul Rudd observation?

Much like New Jersey-born and raised Rudd, Lavigne doesn’t seem to age. A year and a half ago when celebrating the 20-year anniversary of her debut album she put this photo on Instagram.

Are you kidding me? “Here’s to Never Growing Up” I guess. She’s going to be 40 this September. Paul Rudd, who turns 55 in April, must have shared some magical elixir. “Don’t Tell Me” it’s not true.

She’s coming to New Jersey twice this summer. If you want to see her, “I’m With You.” She’ll play PNC Bank Arts Center on Aug. 23. Then six days later the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Aug. 29.

It isn’t “Complicated” to get tickets. They just went on sale through Ticketmaster and if you come up empty there’s always the secondary markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, etc.

The “Sk8er Boi” star will be on the road all summer. Her “Greatest Hits” tour kicks off May 22 in Vancouver and was supposed to wrap September 16 in Edmonton. But due to sellout crowds they’ve added shows and for now the last is September 18 in Calgary.

And yes, if you didn’t know, she’s Canadian.

It won’t be just her. Joining Avril Lavigne for the entire tour will be Girlfriends and Simple Plan.

