10 of the best NJ restaurants to get a good bowl of stew

New Jersey 101.5 radio listeners came through when we asked on social media where in the Garden State they can get a comfy, cozy hot bowl of soup.

We posted that list here.

Let’s do it again. Beef stew can be a very underrated comfort food. But during the winter, an aromatic hot bowl of stew can stick to your ribs and keep you warm.

There are all kinds of stew like traditional beef, lamb, chicken, and seafood, as well as gumbo, jambalaya, and more.

Where in New Jersey can you get the best stew? Here are the top 10 picks. Do you agree?

St. Stephen's, Spring Lake

2031 NJ-71, Spring Lake

Known for their authentic Irish fare, patrons rave about St. Stephens’ Guinness Beef Stew for about $23. It is a hearty combination of steak cubes with potatoes and vegetables in Guinness stout-flavored brown gravy. This is a must-try for stew lovers.

Sophie's Bistro

700 Hamilton St, Somerset

Another place to get a delectable stew is at Sophie’s. The Beef Bourguignon is a beef and vegetable stew in a burgundy wine sauce that is said to be amazing. It’s priced pretty well too at about $30.

Celtic Corner Restaurant and Pub

312 Lafayette Ave, Hawthorne

For just $18, the Guinness Beef Stew is braised and roasted chuck roast and mirepoix in a bowl of mashed potatoes.

Costa Verde

6039 NJ-35, South Amboy

This Portuguese and Spanish restaurant has three mariscadas (seafood stew), each served with a side of saffron rice, and each priced at around $33. One is in red sauce served with lobster, shrimp, scallops, clams, and mussels in tomato sauce. The second is Costa Verde Style which includes lobster, shrimp, scallops, clams, and mussels in a white wine sauce. The third mariscada includes the same seafood but in a garlic and parsley sauce.

Dublin House

30 Monmouth St, Red Bank

The Dublin House has a Louisiana-style Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya on the menu that is only $25 and gluten-free. The stew is served in a bowl of spicy rice with green onion, saffron, adobo, and Cajun spices with tomato compote. So, if you like a little kick, this is the stew to try.

Rajin Cajun

1102 River Rd, Belmar

“Think of us as Belmar’s Little Bayou,” the website boasts. With authentic Cajun and Creole cuisine, you’ll feel like you’re in Louisiana.

This place has both gumbo and jambalaya-type stews for you to try.

The Chicken Gumbo is a hearty stew with rice for only $10. The Seafood Gumbo is another hearty stew with rice and a variety of seafood for $14. The jambalaya is Rajin’s signature dish. For $20, it’s a combination of Andouille sausage, celery, onions, green peppers, whole plum tomatoes, and spicy rice.

Istanbul Cafe and Restaurant

1378 Main Ave, Clifton

This Turkish restaurant in North Jersey has roasted lamb stew for about $22. It’s cubed lamb with garlic, onion, tomato, and pepper, topped with oven-baked cheese. It is served with your choice of rice, bulgur wheat, or French Fries.

414 Central Ave, Jersey City

414 Central Ave, Jersey City

This Spanish-Dominican restaurant has a beef stew and two chicken stew dishes ranging in price from $10 to $16, depending on size. Patrons say the stews come in healthy-sized portions. The chicken stew, especially, has four big pieces of chicken and enough stew sauce so it does not make a mess from over-filling. Grab your favorite bread because you’ll want sop up the sauce.

416 Tappan Rd, Northvale

416 Tappan Rd, Northvale

The Beef Bourguignon (stew) is braised beef in Burgundy wine with mushrooms, bacon, onions, and croutons over mashed potatoes. It’s a bit pricier than some of the other stews on this list, at $32, but it’s sure to be “magnifique” at this little French spot.

Dooney's Pub

1361 Fairview Blvd, Delran

The $18 Guinness Beef Stew at Dooney’s is one for the “record books.” Get it? Guinness? Record? This beef stew consists of slow-cooked tender beef, russet potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, and celery cooked in Guinness Irish Stout and served with warm bread for dipping.

Bon Appetit!

