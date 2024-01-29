Study says NJ is a good place for a tech career

New Jersey is a state where tech workers are among the happiest in the US, according to new research.

The research, conducted by technology information site Increditools analyzed metrics relevant to careers in tech such as the median hourly wage in tech roles, the number of people employed in tech roles per 1,000 jobs in each state, and the percentage of remote workers and scored them out of 100 in an index that reveals the best states to work in tech in America.

New Jersey scores 61.93 out of 100 and is the eighth-best state to work in tech, with a median hourly wage of $51.19 for tech roles.

That $51.19 represents 208% of the median hourly wage across all industries; 39 out of every 1,000 jobs are in the tech sector in New Jersey.

Another area where New Jersey scored well was in the percentage of jobs that can be performed remotely at 22%.

According to the study, Washington is the best state in America to work in tech, with a total score of 86.73 out of 100. The state has the highest number of remote workers as well as the second-highest number of people employed in tech roles per 1,000 jobs. The state also has the second-highest median hourly wage for all industries and the second-highest median hourly wage in tech industries.

California ranks as the second-best state to work in tech in America, scoring 83.79 out of 100. The home of Silicon Valley has the highest median hourly wage for tech roles in America, and people who work in tech earn 259% more than their counterparts in other industries. 21.4% of California's workers work remotely.

