The most popular TV show in New Jersey is … not what you think

With streaming services added to the usual selection of television viewing, the choices are endless. There always seems to be a hot new series to watch or binge every month.

Steaming services like Netflix are on an upward trend by dominating 37.5% of US TV viewing, rising from 36.9% in 2022. The website PR Hub broke down the top TV shows in each of the 50 states in the U.S.

Early last year it seemed everyone you talked to was watching the second season of White Lotus on HBO. It was one of my favorites of all time, but that was last year's news.

Our neighbors in Pennsylvania and New York aren't as up to speed on what's hot now as we are here in New Jersey.

The number one favorite TV show in New Jersey right now is "Beef."

It's a ten-episode series that was released last April. It's a comedy-drama miniseries created by Korean American director Lee Sung Jin for Netflix.

It's about two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident escalates into a prolonged feud. We can understand why it's a favorite here in New Jersey where road rage is an almost daily occurrence, even if it doesn't always result in a physical confrontation.

Our New England neighbors in Connecticut and Massachusetts agree as it's number one in those states as well. The top five TV series currently in New Jersey are.

1. Beef

2. Better Call Saul

3. House of the Dragon

4. Ted Lasso

5. Succession

