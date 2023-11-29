The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns

Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns.

We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America.

Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is something special about them.

Being able to order breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert all from the same place while looking through a menu that seems never to end is just fun!

Now, I know it feels like there's something coming out every week saying the best diner in the states has been found, but what I think makes this diner special is the town that it's in.

Quaint small towns are scattered throughout the state, and each one has its own feel.

Whether you're looking to eat at some fun locally-owned restaurants, pick up some great finds at local shops, or just want to walk around and soak up small-town vibes there's something for everyone.

I remember the first small town in New Jersey I visited by accident was Allentown, I pulled off 195 looking for gas and drove through the little town as the sunset.

It was absolutely stunning!

Summit New Jersey, is not only a quaint town but it's also home to one of the best diners in the country.

Summit, according to VisitNJ.org is consistently ranked as one of the best small towns in Jersey to live in.

It has a bustling downtown area and great community events.

If you visit Summit, you'll also be able to visit one of the best diners in the country.

So, What Diner In Summit, NJ Was Ranked One Of The Best In The Country?

This place opened its doors just before the great depression and has been in business ever since.

With a menu that ranges from fluffy pancakes and mile-high breakfast sandwiches to homemade meatloaf, salmon, and steak, you're sure to find something tasty!

According to Countryliving.com The Summit Diner, in Summit New Jersey made it onto the list of 30 Best Diners In The Country.

Personally, I can't wait to check this place out when my wife and I visit Summit to do some Christmas shopping in a few months!

