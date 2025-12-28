It's the end of an era in Newark.

Something you may not know about Newark is that it was at one time, the beer-brewing mecca of New Jersey.

Newark, NJ, Was Home To Some Of The Worlds Biggest Breweries

Brewing not only Anheuser-Busch brands, but also Balentine, and was also home to some of the biggest beer barons in the world.

That time has come and gone, however, and now one of the last standing symbols of Newark's brewing history is getting ready to close its doors for good.

Anheuser-Busch Is Closing Its Newark, NJ Facility

According to NJ.com, the iconic Anheuser-Busch facility is preparing to close its doors for good, after being sold to the Goodman Group.

The massive plant, which stood tall near the Newark International Airport, is one of 3 plants that Anheuser-Busch is either selling or closing.

Anheuser-Busch Is Closing 3 Plants In The Near Future

Plants in California and New Hampshire are also closing, and the 475 employees affected by the closure have a choice.

They can either transfer to one of Anheuser-Busch's other facilities, where the company would pay for their moving expenses and train them in new skills, or they can take the severance.

What Was Brewed At Anheuser-Busch In Newark, NJ?

The Newark facility was known for brewing and bottling some of Anheuser-Busch's premier brands, such as Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch, Busch Light, Natural Light, and Rolling Rock.

The Newark facility made headlines before in 2022, when it started brewing Chernigivske, which was one of the more popular beers in Ukraine. The facility started making it during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while Ukraine was unable to brew.