They aren't new, but according to some lucky snack hunters who have sampled the goods, they are coming (back) in hot.

Ruffles launched their spicy limited edition Honey Habanero chips back in 2023, but they vanished from the shelves shortly thereafter. Per Parade, the chips have started to make a comeback, and Ruffles fans have a warning for the newbies with a case of baby mouth: be careful.

Honey Habanero Review: "Esophagus on Fire..."

Ann from TheImpulsiveBuy, a snack food review website, reviewed the chips back in 2023 and deserves some kind of award for this perfect image she created:

They have the kind of heat that if you breathe in the wrong way while you’re eating them, the spice hits the very back of your throat and lights your whole esophagus on fire.

We've all been there, right?

Ann says the chips bring the heat — but in true marital fashion, her husband completely disagrees and claims they’re no big deal.

Are Honey Habanero Ruffles for Spicy Fans -- or a Genius Marketing Strategy

While it might seem like Ruffles is throwing a bone to those who think they can handle the heat, there’s a good chance this is all part of a clever marketing move.

TikTok and other social media platforms are packed with influencers taste-testing spicy foods for views. In fact, the Spicy Food category on TikTok currently boasts over 525 million posts. Do some searching and sure enough, you'll find some taste testers looking to see what the fuss is all about, like SevenHunnid:

What's the verdict from SevenHunnid?

It's not going to spice you up.

Want to get your hands on your own Ruffles Honey Habanero chips? It might take some patience.

The comments on taste-test videos are riddled with "I can't find them!" and similar remarks, and while Snacks.com seems to be out of stock, Walmart says they have what you're looking for.