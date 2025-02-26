You’ll Never Ride an Escalator Again After Watching This Viral Video

Nope. Never riding another escalator as long as I live.

A series of startling videos shared on social media is showing what actually happens when you step on an escalator.

Viral Videos Show What's Actually On Rails

I've never met an escalator that I trusted, but the convenience of not take the stairs is, well, rather convenient.

There is just something unsettling about stepping on moving steps that disappear into the floor. Maybe I'm also still thinking about when I saw a kid get his jacket stuck in the steps when at the mall with my family back in the '80s.

Regardless, I am usually too busy making sure my feet are evenly sitting on one step to notice anything about the handrail.

That was until I watched a now-viral video from TikToker @TheDailyNelly.

In the video, users see a hand place a sticker on a moving escalator handrail. As the sticker disappears, a white cloth is placed on the rail.

Once the sticker has made its full loop through the escalator circuit (I may have made up that term), we are shown how much filth was left behind on the cloth.

Spoiler alert: It's pretty nasty.

Surprising Reaction To Viral Video

The video has already amassed more than 43 million views in less than two weeks, which is rather impressive when you consider its mostly a clip of an escalator rail.

One of the more surprising aspects of the post was the number of people in the comments who thought there would have been more dirt on the cloth.

"Not even close to what I expected. That's clean as heck," one commenter replied.

Sorry, still not touching that thing the next time I'm on an escalator.

The account has since posted additional escalator dirt videos for those mesmerized by the original. This one nearly turns the white cloth black.

