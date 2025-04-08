The Absolute Best Day to Shop at Nation’s Fastest Growing Grocery Chain

The fastest growing grocery store chain in the U.S. is about to be just about everywhere, but when should you go there to shop?

What Is The Fastest Growing Grocery Store In The U.S.?

While news of chains closing locations continues to dominate headlines, there are plenty of other names who are rapidly expanding by building new stores and restaurants.

The grocery sector is no different. German-owned grocery store chain Aldi is not only opening stores, but it is on a quest to reach 800 new locations before 2028.

Aldi had the highest number of store openings in the U.S. in both 2022 and 2023. The chain opened another 120 new stores last year as well.

Before you checkout an Aldi location for the first time, it might help to know the best day to shop.

When Is The Best Day To Shop At Aldi?

Aldi has developed an almost cult-like following in recent years.

The Aldi Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group for "Aldi fans who enjoy sharing their favorite Aldi find, recipes and product reviews," boasts more than 3.5 million members. The chain has even started pushing out its own must-have branded merch, including Aldi tennis shoes that were being sold for nearly four times their retail price on the secondhand market.

Needless to say, Aldi is having a moment. And when stores have a moment, they obviously tend to get swamped with shoppers.

So when is the best time to shop at Aldi?

Southern Living says you need to plan your shopping trips for Wednesday if you want access to the largest variety of items.

"Aldi has been known to only restock some of their most inexpensive products in the middle of the week instead of every day," the website reports.

If you want the largest selection that is also the freshest, Southern Living recommends shopping first thing Wednesday morning.

Here is how Aldi stacks up to the most popular grocery stores in America.

