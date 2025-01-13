Study reveals New Jersey’s hottest names: Is yours one of them?

In the age of dating apps, a lot of focus is put on what you make your profile pictures, it’s a big part of what makes other users swipe left or right. But have you ever considered that your own name could be a contributing factor as well?

Recently, a site called the Matchmaking Company sought to find what the current hottest names in each state are.

Think you can guess what New Jersey’s hottest names are?

The Matchmaking Company came to their conclusion by finding the five most trending names in New Jersey (according to the Social Security Administration) and asked the thousands of respondents in their survey to rank them from “hot” to “not.”

New Jersey didn’t have the most trendy names for men or women, we’re a little more unique.

The most popular names for women overall were:

Charlotte (#1 in 13 states)

Amelia (#1 in 13 states)

Evelyn (#1 in 5 states)

What is the hottest name for women in New Jersey?

Men in the Garden State are most attracted to women named Olivia.

As for the guys?

The most popular names for men overall were:

Theodore (#1 in 15 states)

Henry (#1 in 9 states)

Oliver (#1 in 7 states)

What is the hottest name for men in New Jersey?

Ladies in New Jersey are attracted to guys with the name Joseph.

So congratulations to the Olivias and Josephs of the state, did you know you were so hot right now?

Unfortunately, I doubt we’ll ever see the day when my name, Kylie, is on the top of the hot list. *Cue the sad trombone noise*

However my last name made THIS list, did yours?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

