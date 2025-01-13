🍽 South Jersey and Bucks County team up its first ever Restaurant Week

🍽 About two dozen restaurants are participating

🍽 Enjoy prix fixe meals for lunch and/or dinner

I'll drink to that! Antonio_Diaz loading...

Hungry and looking for a new restaurant to try but don't want to spend a ton of money?

Culinary artists in South Jersey and Bucks County, PA are blending their tastes together for the first time as Lambertville and New Hope team up for their first-ever restaurant week.

Well, actually it’s 15 days. .

The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce have announced the first “New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week,” presented by Union Chill, from Monday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 27.

During these two weeks, more than two dozen restaurants from both sides of the Delaware River will offer specially priced prix fixe three-course lunch and/or dinner menus for $35 and/or $55 each.

Diners will have the pleasure of enjoying exceptional culinary experiences in these two charming river towns. Dishes will range from local favorites to exclusive dishes just for Restaurant Week.

Settings range from indoor to outdoor, fine dining to casual, steakhouses to BYOB, and everything in between so there is something for everyone’s taste and budget.

Lambertville Participating Restaurants

El Tule (Greater Lambertville and Greater New Hope Chambers of Commerce) El Tule (Greater Lambertville and Greater New Hope Chambers of Commerce) loading...

49 N. Main St.

(609) 773-0007

El Tule's Mexican-Latin fusion includes traditional Mexican offerings as well as the addition of Peruvian menu items.

18 S. Main St.

609-397-7400

These dishes blend French, American, and Mediterranean influences. This 24-seat restaurant is a modern, elegantly lit stage, featuring an open kitchen and adjoining dining room.

baked vegetarian zucchini boats bonchan loading...

Chive Cafe

74 N. Main St.

(609)397-3737

Casual, chic cafe serving healthy, vegetarian options, plus coffee, and desserts

2 Canal St.

(609) 460-4021

Enjoy authentic Greek tapas, pastries, and delicacies. This restaurant is BYOB while New Jersey wines from Old York Cellars are also offered.

Lambertville Station (Greater Lambertville and Greater New Hope Chambers of Commerce) Lambertville Station (Greater Lambertville and Greater New Hope Chambers of Commerce) loading...

11 Bridge St.

(609) 397-8300

Treat yourself to a meal in this historic 19th century train station converted into a restaurant and hotel. Indulge in decadent culinary cuisines where ingredients are showcased with flair.

PruThai (Greater Lambertville and Greater New Hope Chambers of Commerce) PruThai (Greater Lambertville and Greater New Hope Chambers of Commerce) loading...

24 Bridges St.

(609) 942-4040

This neighborhood gem serves traditional Thai cuisine like Pad Thai, rich Duck Red Curry, or Drunken Noodles.

8 Coryell St.

(856) 315-1300

The menu showcases woodfire proteins from an open kitchen concept accented by a selection of appetizers, pastas, and specials. All cuisine can be complimented by your own spirits and wine, or enjoy the unique option to purchase table side bottle service from The Boat House, next door.

Woolverton Inn (Greater Lambertville and Greater New Hope Chambers of Commerce) Woolverton Inn (Greater Lambertville and Greater New Hope Chambers of Commerce) loading...

6 Woolverton Rd., Stockton

(609) 397-0802

It's culinary artistry meets rustic charm, where every dish tells a story. Chef Lance Knowling brings a symphony of flavors to life, promising an unforgettable dining experience.

18 Bridge St., Stockton

(609) 483-2219

This casual restaurant offers vegetarian options and counter service as well as live music. Homestyle Americana and rustic Italian cuisine at its best.

186328599 ricardoreitmeyer loading...

23 N. Union St.

(609) 397-1710

Inspired by American, Italian, and Spanish cuisine, this restaurant and bar is proud to take part in Restaurant Week.

New Hope Participating Restaurants

Karla's (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) Karla's (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) loading...

5 W. Mechanic St.

(215) 862-2612

This charming eatery serves housemade, European-inspired fare and Sunday brunch

9 S. Main St.

(267) 396-7700

Part of Mansion Inn, this restaurant offers a new Asian-fusion culinary experience.

The Logan Inn (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) The Logan Inn (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) loading...

10 W. Ferry St.

(215) 862-2300

Enjoy small plates or a three course meal near the fireplace, or dessert at the bar. Enjoy local brews, a smart wine list, and classic spirits.

90 S. Main St.

(215) 693-1657

Greenhouse offers an unparalleled local experience, featuring Saturday and Sunday brunch, live music, and cocktails.

Nektar Wine Bar (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) Nektar Wine Bar (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) loading...

8 W. Mechanic St.

(267) 743-2109

Nektar is a wine, beer and whiskey bar located in the heart of New Hope. Accompany the perfect drink with any of the delicious items on the menu like artisanal cheeses, charcuterie meats, small plates, desserts, and more.

105 S. Main St.

(215) 862-9897

Although they are famous for crab cakes and fajitas, their menu is highlighted by sophisticated flavor profiles and large portions.

OldeStone (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) OldeStone (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) loading...

15 S. Main St.

(215) 862-7044

Enjoy a metropolitan steakhouse experience with authentic cocktails, USDA prime steaks, chops, seafood, and more.

6 Stockton Ave.

(215) 862-3818

Italian Cucina is one of New Hope's hidden gems. Bring your own bottle and enjoy authentic Italian dishes at this family-owned restaurant.

Odette's (Don Pearse Photography/Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) Odette's (Don Pearse Photography/Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) loading...

274 S. River Road

(215) 682-2022

Experience stunning views of the Delaware River while dining on prime cuts of steak, succulent seafood, and lively spirits.

14 E. Ferry Street

(215) 862-2966

This place has some of best views while dining right on the river.

The Salt House (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) The Salt House (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) loading...

7 E. Ferry St.

(267) 740-7908

The Salt House offers seasonal dishes using local ingredients. It is best described as a "creative and elevated pub fare served in a 1751 stone building that feels straight out of a fairytale." Dine by the roaring fire in the tavern, in the upstairs library lounge or alfresco on the brick patio.

Triumph Brewing (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) Triumph Brewing (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) loading...

400 Union Square Dr.

(215) 862-8300

This brewpub features hand crafted beer and a locally sourced menu and cocktails.

V Spot (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) V Spot (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) loading...

18 N. Main St.

(877) 778-3426

The Black Bass Hotel (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) The Black Bass Hotel (Greater New Hope and Greater Lambertville Chambers of Commerce) loading...

3774 River Rd, Lumberville, PA

(215) 297-9260

In the heart of charming Bucks County, this is one of the oldest inns in the country. Built in 1745, and situated along the Delaware River, enjoy seasonal menus, quaint, picturesque dining rooms and taverns. Enjoy the allure of their international menu and savor the river views.

Experience the dining delights of organic plant-based cuisine. V Spot offers farm-to-table foods that are gluten-free, animal-free, and oil free.

“The first ever New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week is the best of both worlds. It is a win-win for foodies and culinary enthusiasts from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey,” said New Hope Chamber President Michael Sklar, who also co-owns Oldestone Steakhouse and GreenHouse.

“We are thrilled to bring together some of the most celebrated and beautiful restaurants on both sides of the river for this grand 15 day event that will feature some of our culinary community’s best chefs, dishes, wines, and cocktails. There’s something for every taste and type of cuisine, to every setting and vibe,” Sklar said.

Make reservations at these restaurants. Menus, hours and price points can be found here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom