Hungry? NJ and PA team up for this first-of-its-kind ‘Restaurant Week’
🍽 South Jersey and Bucks County team up its first ever Restaurant Week
🍽 About two dozen restaurants are participating
🍽 Enjoy prix fixe meals for lunch and/or dinner
Hungry and looking for a new restaurant to try but don't want to spend a ton of money?
Culinary artists in South Jersey and Bucks County, PA are blending their tastes together for the first time as Lambertville and New Hope team up for their first-ever restaurant week.
Well, actually it’s 15 days. .
The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce have announced the first “New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week,” presented by Union Chill, from Monday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 27.
During these two weeks, more than two dozen restaurants from both sides of the Delaware River will offer specially priced prix fixe three-course lunch and/or dinner menus for $35 and/or $55 each.
Diners will have the pleasure of enjoying exceptional culinary experiences in these two charming river towns. Dishes will range from local favorites to exclusive dishes just for Restaurant Week.
Settings range from indoor to outdoor, fine dining to casual, steakhouses to BYOB, and everything in between so there is something for everyone’s taste and budget.
Lambertville Participating Restaurants
El Tule
49 N. Main St.
(609) 773-0007
El Tule's Mexican-Latin fusion includes traditional Mexican offerings as well as the addition of Peruvian menu items.
De Floret
18 S. Main St.
609-397-7400
These dishes blend French, American, and Mediterranean influences. This 24-seat restaurant is a modern, elegantly lit stage, featuring an open kitchen and adjoining dining room.
74 N. Main St.
(609)397-3737
Casual, chic cafe serving healthy, vegetarian options, plus coffee, and desserts
Local Greek
2 Canal St.
(609) 460-4021
Enjoy authentic Greek tapas, pastries, and delicacies. This restaurant is BYOB while New Jersey wines from Old York Cellars are also offered.
Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn
11 Bridge St.
(609) 397-8300
Treat yourself to a meal in this historic 19th century train station converted into a restaurant and hotel. Indulge in decadent culinary cuisines where ingredients are showcased with flair.
Pru Thai
24 Bridges St.
(609) 942-4040
This neighborhood gem serves traditional Thai cuisine like Pad Thai, rich Duck Red Curry, or Drunken Noodles.
Revolution Woodfire Dining
8 Coryell St.
(856) 315-1300
The menu showcases woodfire proteins from an open kitchen concept accented by a selection of appetizers, pastas, and specials. All cuisine can be complimented by your own spirits and wine, or enjoy the unique option to purchase table side bottle service from The Boat House, next door.
Woolverton Inn
6 Woolverton Rd., Stockton
(609) 397-0802
It's culinary artistry meets rustic charm, where every dish tells a story. Chef Lance Knowling brings a symphony of flavors to life, promising an unforgettable dining experience.
The Starving Artists Café
18 Bridge St., Stockton
(609) 483-2219
This casual restaurant offers vegetarian options and counter service as well as live music. Homestyle Americana and rustic Italian cuisine at its best.
Under The Moon
23 N. Union St.
(609) 397-1710
Inspired by American, Italian, and Spanish cuisine, this restaurant and bar is proud to take part in Restaurant Week.
New Hope Participating Restaurants
Karla's
5 W. Mechanic St.
(215) 862-2612
This charming eatery serves housemade, European-inspired fare and Sunday brunch
Anzu Social
9 S. Main St.
(267) 396-7700
Part of Mansion Inn, this restaurant offers a new Asian-fusion culinary experience.
Logan Inn
10 W. Ferry St.
(215) 862-2300
Enjoy small plates or a three course meal near the fireplace, or dessert at the bar. Enjoy local brews, a smart wine list, and classic spirits.
GreenHouse New Hope
90 S. Main St.
(215) 693-1657
Greenhouse offers an unparalleled local experience, featuring Saturday and Sunday brunch, live music, and cocktails.
Nektar Wine Bar
8 W. Mechanic St.
(267) 743-2109
Nektar is a wine, beer and whiskey bar located in the heart of New Hope. Accompany the perfect drink with any of the delicious items on the menu like artisanal cheeses, charcuterie meats, small plates, desserts, and more.
Havana
105 S. Main St.
(215) 862-9897
Although they are famous for crab cakes and fajitas, their menu is highlighted by sophisticated flavor profiles and large portions.
OldeStone Steakhouse
15 S. Main St.
(215) 862-7044
Enjoy a metropolitan steakhouse experience with authentic cocktails, USDA prime steaks, chops, seafood, and more.
Italian Cucina
6 Stockton Ave.
(215) 862-3818
Italian Cucina is one of New Hope's hidden gems. Bring your own bottle and enjoy authentic Italian dishes at this family-owned restaurant.
River House at Odette’s
274 S. River Road
(215) 682-2022
Experience stunning views of the Delaware River while dining on prime cuts of steak, succulent seafood, and lively spirits.
Martine’s Riverhouse
14 E. Ferry Street
(215) 862-2966
This place has some of best views while dining right on the river.
The Salt House
7 E. Ferry St.
(267) 740-7908
The Salt House offers seasonal dishes using local ingredients. It is best described as a "creative and elevated pub fare served in a 1751 stone building that feels straight out of a fairytale." Dine by the roaring fire in the tavern, in the upstairs library lounge or alfresco on the brick patio.
Triumph Brewing Company
400 Union Square Dr.
(215) 862-8300
This brewpub features hand crafted beer and a locally sourced menu and cocktails.
V Spot
18 N. Main St.
(877) 778-3426
The Black Bass Hotel
3774 River Rd, Lumberville, PA
(215) 297-9260
In the heart of charming Bucks County, this is one of the oldest inns in the country. Built in 1745, and situated along the Delaware River, enjoy seasonal menus, quaint, picturesque dining rooms and taverns. Enjoy the allure of their international menu and savor the river views.
Experience the dining delights of organic plant-based cuisine. V Spot offers farm-to-table foods that are gluten-free, animal-free, and oil free.
“The first ever New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week is the best of both worlds. It is a win-win for foodies and culinary enthusiasts from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey,” said New Hope Chamber President Michael Sklar, who also co-owns Oldestone Steakhouse and GreenHouse.
“We are thrilled to bring together some of the most celebrated and beautiful restaurants on both sides of the river for this grand 15 day event that will feature some of our culinary community’s best chefs, dishes, wines, and cocktails. There’s something for every taste and type of cuisine, to every setting and vibe,” Sklar said.
Make reservations at these restaurants. Menus, hours and price points can be found here.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco