NJ man, 56, gets prison for years of sex assaults on child relatives

🔸NJ man guilty of sex assaults on children

🔸Two victims were young relatives

🔸Must serve 85% of prison term

A 56-year-old man found guilty of repeatedly raping two young relatives over the span of nearly a decade in Vineland has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In August, Christopher A. Bonner, formerly of Vineland, was convicted by a jury of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts second-degree sexual assault. He was acquitted of additional sex assault charges.

Both victims were younger than 13 during the sexual abuse between 1993 and 2002, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Cumberland County Superior Court (Google Maps) Cumberland County Superior Court (Google Maps) loading...

On Aug. 20, 2024, a Cumberland County Jury returned verdicts of guilty against

Bonner must serve 85% of his aggregate sentence before becoming eligible for parole - ore just more than 21 years.

Upon release, he would be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, would have to adhere to sex offender restraining orders and be on parole supervision for life.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker