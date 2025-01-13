NJ man, 56, gets prison for years of sex assaults on child relatives
🔸NJ man guilty of sex assaults on children
🔸Two victims were young relatives
🔸Must serve 85% of prison term
A 56-year-old man found guilty of repeatedly raping two young relatives over the span of nearly a decade in Vineland has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
In August, Christopher A. Bonner, formerly of Vineland, was convicted by a jury of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts second-degree sexual assault. He was acquitted of additional sex assault charges.
Both victims were younger than 13 during the sexual abuse between 1993 and 2002, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.
Bonner must serve 85% of his aggregate sentence before becoming eligible for parole - ore just more than 21 years.
Upon release, he would be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, would have to adhere to sex offender restraining orders and be on parole supervision for life.
