28 Cat Cafes With Punny Names That are Just Purr-fect
Sometimes you just want to chill with a drink and a fluffy kitty.
The popularity of cat cafes continues to grow as more locations open across the U.S.
For those unfamiliar with the concept, cat cafes give people a place to pet furry felines while enjoying a hot coffee or even a glass of wine.
Everyone wins.
Cat lovers get a place to relax and adoptable animals get a chance to interact with humans. Some even find their way into a new home.
We tracked down 28 cat cafes that are among the best when it comes to offering a relaxed vibe mixed with adorable felines.
Oh, and their names are pretty amazing, too.
28 Cat Cafes You Need To Visit In the U.S. Just For Their Purr-fect Names
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
