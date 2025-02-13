28 Cat Cafes With Punny Names That are Just Purr-fect

Sometimes you just want to chill with a drink and a fluffy kitty.

The popularity of cat cafes continues to grow as more locations open across the U.S.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, cat cafes give people a place to pet furry felines while enjoying a hot coffee or even a glass of wine.

Everyone wins.

Cat lovers get a place to relax and adoptable animals get a chance to interact with humans. Some even find their way into a new home.

We tracked down 28 cat cafes that are among the best when it comes to offering a relaxed vibe mixed with adorable felines.

Oh, and their names are pretty amazing, too.

