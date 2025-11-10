Is the down-under-themed restaurant going under? Outback Steakhouse has thrown nearly two dozen locations on the barbie, as in they are cooked. Gone. Finished.

Where they closed

Bloomin’ Brands, Outback’s parent company, confirmed in an earnings report last week that it had very abruptly closed 21 locations across the country.

AP AP loading...

As of this writing, a full list has not been published, but closures have hit in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Texas, Wisconsin, and, sadly, yes, here in New Jersey.

New Jersey affected

Patch.com reports the Outback location on Route 22 in Green Brook has shut its doors after being there for decades. Sunday, October 26 was its final day.

AP AP loading...

More New Jersey locations could be on the chopping block because the parent company says further closures are planned but isn’t saying where.

It’s reported that will happen over the next 48 months when certain locations’ leases expire and won’t be renewed.

Google Maps (Justin Okorie) Google Maps (Justin Okorie) loading...

What's next

A decade ago, Outback boasted 750 locations, but it is now down to 670 and falling.

Is this the end of the line for the chain? They say it’s not.

The company claims it’s part of a “comprehensive turnaround strategy” with redesigns in the works. In fact, the plan is to be opening redesigned locations even as they’re shuttering old ones.

They’ve been around since 1988, when the very first Outback Steakhouse opened in Tampa, Florida. Their website currently lists 19 locations in the Garden State.

10 Best Affordable NJ Restaurants — That Aren't Fast Food Looking to make dinner plans but don’t want to break the bank? OpenTable has a list of the Top 10 New Jersey restaurants for unbeatable value. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Here are 9 Farm-to-Table Restaurants to Check Out in the Garden State For those who like farm-fresh food and ingredients when they dine out, you’ll be happy to know that New Jersey has a vibrant farm-to-table dining scene with many restaurants committed to sourcing local and seasonal ingredients. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈